ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said China had seen a historic rise in its economic strength in the past decade with its GDP growth to 114 trillion Yuan (about $16 trillion) from 54 trillion yuan.

In a report delivered to congress on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee, Xi pledged to improve the people's well-being and quality of life.

President Xi said the past decade marked three major events of great immediate importance and profound historical significance for the cause of the Party and the people.

"We embraced the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), we ushered in a new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and we eradicated absolute poverty and finished building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, thus completing the First Centenary Goal.

" The CPC aims to basically realize the socialist modernization from 2020 through 2035 and build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, and harmonious, he added.

On people's well-being, he said China will improve the system of the income distribution.

"We will ensure more pay for more work and encourage people to achieve prosperity through hard work," Xi said.

We will promote equality of opportunity, increase the incomes of low-income earners and expand the size of the middle-income group.

"On national reunification, Xi said that the CPC would implement its overall policy for resolving the Taiwan dispute.