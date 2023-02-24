UrduPoint.com

With Minute Of Silence, UK Marks 1st Year Of War In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Britain on Friday observed a minute of silence to mark the first anniversary since beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak led the nation in the event that began at 11 a.m. from his Downing Street office in London. He appeared in front of 10 Downing Street alongside his wife Akshata Murthy and some senior officials to observe the silence. Ukrainian national anthem sang at the end of the minute of silence by 2 women dressed in traditional Ukrainian costume.

On Feb. 14, the government called on individuals and organizations across the UK to take part in the minute of silence, to "pay tribute to the bravery of Ukrainians and highlight the UK's solidarity with the country, as they continue their courageous fight.

"In another event marking the war's first year, demonstrators in London will march after a memorial service in the Ukrainian Catholic Church to the Russian Embassy. Russia launched its "special military operation" on Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. It has so far resulted in the death of at least 8,006 civilians and 13,287 injuries, according to the latest UN figures.

