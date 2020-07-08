With social media in tumult, startup Parler draws conservatives

San Francisco, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Amid rising turmoil in social media, recently formed social network Parler is gaining with prominent political conservatives who claim their voices are being silenced by Silicon Valley giants.

Parler, founded in Nevada in 2018, bills itself as an alternative to "ideological suppression" at other social networks.

Parler has grown -- now claiming more than two million users -- as Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Google fight demonstrably false information and content that could trigger violence.

The list of accounts recommended to follow at Parler is packed with conservative Republican politicians and commentators, along with the campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said he was a proud new user of Parler because the social network "gets what free speech is all about."