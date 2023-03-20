With support, empowerment of HRH Crown Prince, Saudi entertainment sector receives more than 120 million visitors from 2019 until Q1 of 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Chairman of the board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Advisor at the Royal Court, Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Al-Sheikh, announced on Monday that with the support and empowerment of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the entertainment events held by the GEA have received a record number of more than 120 million visitors since 2019 and until the first quarter of 2023.

Al-Sheikh said that the record number comes as a culmination of the Crown Prince's support for this vital and promising sector.

He revealed that among what the GEA has achieved during this period was organizing the largest Holy Quran and Azan competition in the world, and issuing 11,136 licenses for various entertainment and support activities after the launch of the New Licensing System in 2019 for nine entertainment and support activities.

In addition, 470 entertainment destinations have been licensed in more than 42 cities and governorates in the Kingdom, and more than 1,402 restaurants have been licensed in 50 cities and governorates in the Kingdom with more than 3,728 permits, as well as licensing more than 3,738 establishments in the areas of recreational and support activities.

Al-Sheikh indicated that the activities amounted to 8,732 during the aforementioned period, including activities, entertainment shows, and live performances in restaurants and cafes. He also pointed out that the number of days of events reached more than 76 thousand days, including more than 1,381 concerts.

Moreover, more than 82 plays were held during the same period, with more than 350 theatrical performances, and more than 6,610 talented performers were enabled to participate in events and live shows in restaurants and cafes in addition to holding one of the most prominent art festivals interested in the entertainment industry (Joy Awards) in three editions.

This came along with organizing one of the most important festivals in the world for playing the oud (Oud Festival), with unprecedented prizes in three editions, in addition to a major Chess Tournament and two Baloot tournaments.

In terms of football, the Super Classico Championship was held between Brazil and Argentina, the Maradona Cup between Barcelona and Boca Juniors, and the Riyadh Season Cup between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against stars of Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and Al Nassr. The GEA also organized the Beauty Competition for Arabian Horses and more than 50 exhibitions in various fields, including animation, games, cars, jewellery and others.

Al-Sheikh noted the authority's sponsorship of many television shows and series, including the "Ramez" pranks show, the "Tash Ma Tash" series, the "Saudi Idol" talent show, and the "Bodyguard" play, in addition to holding more than 12 poetry evenings, and organizing more than five WWE shows. The largest and most modern worldwide "Merwas" art and entertainment factory has also been established for music recording, podcasting, and cinematography, and includes 22 studios in one building, which is certified as the best studio in the world by Guinness World Records.

Al-Sheikh pointed out that the GEA has obtained several Guinness World Records certificates, which contributed to the creation of a large number of direct and indirect jobs.