UrduPoint.com

With 'Thirteen Lives,' Ron Howard Revisits Thai Cave Rescue

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 09:30 AM

With 'Thirteen Lives,' Ron Howard revisits Thai cave rescue

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The dramatic rescue of 12 youth football players and their coach from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018, a captivating operation already revisited in an award-winning documentary, is now getting the big-screen dramatic treatment from Ron Howard.

"Thirteen Lives" hits theaters in North America on July 29, and the Oscar-winning Howard -- who cast a mix of bankable stars and untested talent in the movie -- says making the film was an "exciting challenge." He called his latest a "very extreme version of my favorite kinds of films -- you know, the kinds of films that prove that remarkable outcomes are not the stuff of fiction, that when people pull together, incredible things can happen." "Thirteen Lives" -- which stars Joel Edgerton, Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen -- retells the story of the spectacular rescue of the 12 boys and their coach who, in June 2018, found themselves trapped in Tham Luang cave for more than two weeks.

Recreating the conditions of the intense incident was both physically and psychologically challenging for the actors.

Farrell, who plays British cave diver John Volanthen, said during a screening of the film's trailer on Monday that it was "terrifying" to film most of the time under water, even under expert supervision.

It didn't help that Farrell, by his own admission, "can't really swim." "It's a different world beneath the surface of the water," the Irish actor said.

"Water's wet, no matter how much control you have or don't have." The spectacular rescue is already the subject of the 2021 National Geographic documentary "The Rescue," which featured some never-before-seen footage obtained from the Thai military after two years of tough negotiations.

Howard attempted to delve even more into the personal drama, and highlight the work of those who volunteered to help, at risk of their own lives.

"It was this ongoing process of... creating the environment and the effort, and then attaching the humanity to it," the director said. "There are all kinds of, many brands of heroism that are demonstrated through the movie." He also emphasized the need to accurately depict the local population in Thailand's northern province of Chiang Rai -- the teens in the film are played by actors from the area, so that the language spoken is authentic.

"It's not just an accent -- it's also phrasing," said Howard, who worked with the film's co-producer Vorakorn "Billy" Ruetaivanichkul, to help the boys understand the mindset of those who were trapped.

"I asked them... imagine that you are in a tight space and imagine that you have a lack of food and water for a few days already, and you are unlikely to get out very soon," Ruetaivanichkul said.

Mortensen highlighted the "team-oriented effort" of making the film, noting that it mirrored the relationships between the real-life rescuers the actors were playing.

For his part, Farrell spoke about the "responsibility to honor the lives that were passed and not just the spirit of those who survived the rescue," recalling that two people associated with the cave extraction died.

"It was a burden but an honor, and we were really aware of it," he said.

"Thirteen Lives" will be available in August for streaming via Amazon Prime after its cinematic release.

Related Topics

Football World Thailand Film And Movies Water Died Chiang Rai Ireland Joel Edgerton Colin Farrell June July August 2018 All From Coach Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2022

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th June 2022

16 minutes ago
 Woman crushed to death, another injured

Woman crushed to death, another injured

9 hours ago
 Pakistan urges G-7 summit to ask India to end ban ..

Pakistan urges G-7 summit to ask India to end ban on Islamabad's Twitter account ..

9 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting to evaluate performance of polio ..

DC chairs meeting to evaluate performance of polio campaign

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz approves improvement ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz approves improvement plan of THQs, OPDs

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.