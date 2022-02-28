Without urgent climate action, 'liveable future' at risk: UN

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Humanity is perilously close to missing its chance to secure a "liveable" future, UN experts concluded Monday in a landmark report on the impacts of climate change.

"The cumulative scientific evidence is unequivocal: Climate change is a threat to human wellbeing and planetary health," said the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its crucial Summary for Policymakers, distilling thousands of pages of scientific research.

Any further delay in global action to cut carbon pollution and prepare for impacts already in the pipeline "will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all."