Witness drops claim ex-French president took Libyan millions

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A leading witness retracted Wednesday allegations that former French president Nicolas Sarkozy took millions in cash from Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi for his 2007 election campaign.

French-Lebanese businessman, Ziad Takieddine, had claimed he delivered suitcases carrying a total of five million Euros from Tripoli to Sarkozy's chief of staff in 2006 and 2007.

The ex-president jumped on the first reports from BFM tv and Paris Match saying: "The truth is out at last." "For seven and a half years, the investigation has not discovered the slightest proof of any illegal financing whatsoever," he posted on Facebook.

"The chief accuser recognises his lies," Sarkozy added. "He never gave me money, there was never illegal financing of my campaign in 2007." Takieddine, who is in Beirut on the run from French justice in another shady financing affair, put out a video saying the instructing magistrate had twisted his words.

"I am saying loud and clear the magistrate .

.. really wanted to turn it the way he wanted and make me say things which are totally contradictory to what I said," the 70-year-old said.

"There was no financing of Sarkozy's presidential campaign," he added.

Sarkozy announced he would instruct his lawyers to seek to halt the case against him and sue Takieddine for defamation.

French prosecutors last month said they had charged Sarkozy for "membership in a criminal conspiracy" after more than 40 hours of questioning over four days, prosecutors told AFP.

It adds to charges already filed in 2018 of "accepting bribes," "benefitting from embezzled public funds" and "illegal campaign financing".

The October charge was seen to increase the chance of a trial for Sarkozy, who was already poised to become the first former French president in the dock on corruption charges.

Prosecutors suspected that Sarkozy and his associates received tens of millions of euros from Kadhafi's regime to help finance his election bid.