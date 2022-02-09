UrduPoint.com

Witnesses Draw Damning Portrait Of US Teen Shooter's Parents In Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Witnesses draw damning portrait of US teen shooter's parents in court

Washington, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The parents of a teenager who shot dead four people at a high school in Michigan had ignored the boy's psychiatric problems and his calls for help, witnesses told a US court Tuesday.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, killed four people and injured six more at his school in Oxford, north of Detroit, on November 30, using a gun his parents had bought him days earlier.

After trying to flee, parents James and Jennifer Crumbley, aged 45 and 43, were charged with manslaughter, a charge very rarely used in such cases.

On Tuesday, they appeared handcuffed and with their legs shackled, before a Michigan judge who will decide if there is enough evidence to send them to trial.

Prosecutors called a series of witnesses to the stand who gradually painted a damning picture of the couple, showing how they appeared to have been willfully blind to the many warning signals from their son.

An investigator presented text messages sent by Ethan Crumbley to his mother more than seven months before the tragedy, in which he said he heard noises, saw "demons" and evoked his "paranoia".

"Can you get home now?" he texted his mother one evening when he was in the family home alone. "There is someone at home I think" before adding, "Maybe it's just my paranoia.

" Analysis of Jennifer Crumbley's phone showed she didn't answer until the next morning.

During that time, "she was horse-riding," Detective Edward Wagrowski said, showing selfie photos she had taken at the time.

To those around her, she spoke "every day" about riding, but very rarely about her son, limiting herself to evoking a "lonely" child, affected by the death of his dog and the departure of his only friend, according to former colleagues and the owner of the stable where her horses were kept.

The day before the shooting, the school called her because Ethan had being searching online on his cell phone for information about ammunition during class.

She texted him, "lol I am not mad, you have to learn not to get caught." The next day, the parents were summoned to the school after their son scribbled "my life is useless" and "blood everywhere," and drew a gun and a bloody body on the paper of his math quiz.

Jennifer Crumbley had shared a photo of the paper with her department head and with her riding instructor, saying she was just having "a shitty day".

But the couple left Ethan in school so they could go back to work. The teenager then took a gun out of his backpack and fired around thirty times indiscriminately.

The hearing will resume on February 23.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Dead Oxford Detroit Moroccan Dirham February November Family From Blood Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2022

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th February 2022

12 minutes ago
 Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

10 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

10 hours ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

10 hours ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>