Wizards Beal to undergo season-ending wrist surgery

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Washington Wizards forward Bradley Beal will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a wrist injury, the NBA club announced Tuesday.

The three-time all-star will undergo surgery on his left wrist for a torn scapholunate ligament.

"Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve," Beal said on Tuesday.

"I'm disappointed to have my season end this way, but we all agreed that this was the best decision.

I look forward to coming back at 100 percent and continuing to lead this team as we work together to build toward the future." Beal suffered the injury on January 29 in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In 40 games, Beal averaged 23.2 points and 6.6 assists for the Wizards, who are in 11th spot in the Eastern Conference with a 24-29 record.

Beal finished second in the NBA in scoring each of the past two seasons.