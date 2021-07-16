WNBA star Cambage withdraws from Australian Olympic squad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Australian basketball star Liz Cambage has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics, citing concerns over her mental health.

Cambage, a four-time WNBA All-Star and 2018 league scoring leader, was expected to lead the Opals in their quest for a first Olympic medal since winning bronze in 2012, but announced on Friday that she had withdrawn from the squad.

In a statement, Cambage, 29, said that she has been suffering from panic attacks and a lack of sleep in the lead-up to the Games, which start on July 23.

"Anyone that knows me knows one of my biggest dreams is winning an Olympic gold medal with the Opals," she said.

"Every athlete competing in the Olympic Games should be at their mental and physical peak, and at the moment, I'm a long way from where I want and need to be.

"It's no secret that in the past I've struggled with my mental health and recently I've been really worried about heading into a "bubble" Olympics.

"I need to take care of myself mentally and physically." Her withdrawal is a major blow for the Opals, who were considered a strong chance to medal after finishing runners-up to the U.S. at the 2018 World Cup.

Ian Chesterman, Australia's Chef de Mission for the Tokyo Olympics, said he understood Cambage's decision.

"Liz has made a great contribution to the Australian Olympic team over two Olympic Games campaigns," he said in a statement.

"We respect her decision and wish her the best in returning to full health.

"Our focus now moves to working with the Opals so they can achieve the goals they have set for themselves in Tokyo."