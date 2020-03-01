Wolfsburg claw back point at Union Berlin amid fan protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Wout Weghorst's late header helped Wolfsburg claw themselves back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw on Sunday at Union Berlin amid protests against the German FA (DFB) and Hoffenheim benefactor Dietmar Hopp.

Dutch international Weghorst was a shining light for the visitors and would have had more goals to his name were it not for some excellent saves from Berlin keeper Rafal Gikiewicz.

In a dour first-half punctuated by wind, heavy rain and fan protests, Union went 1-0 up in the 41st minute through Sebastian Andersson who headed in a superb set piece from Christopher Trimmel to chalk up his 10th goal of the year.

The match was then suspended for over 10 minutes during the first half when Union's hardcore ultras unfurled banners critical of the DFB as well as several targeting billionaire Hopp, who is reviled by German supporters due to his exemption from a rule that enforces fan control of teams via club member voting rights.

A day earlier similar protests targeting Hopp featured during Bayern Munich's 6-0 win at Hoffenheim.

Union players pleaded with home fans to remove the banners as the first half fizzled out.

They then came out for the second half with a bang, scoring from their first shot on target of the half to run out to a 2-0 lead.

Defender Marvin Friedrich made a perfect run in the box to head in another set piece from Trimmel to score his first ever Bundesliga goal.

Trimmel has established himself as a set-piece specialist in the Bundesliga, with Union having now scored nine times this campaign from his spot kicks.

Wolfsburg didn't take long to hit back, however, with Yannick Gerhardt taking advantage of some sloppy defending to head the ball in unmarked and make the score 2-1.

With the clock winding down, Weghorst latched onto a cross from Joao Victor in the 81st minute to equalise, heading in to finally win his battle with Gikiewicz.

The draw sees Wolfsburg move within one point of the European placings in seventh, while Union snuck ahead of Cologne to sit in 10th place.

Later Sunday, RB Leipzig will hope to again reduce the deficit between them and Bayern at the top of the table to one point when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Red Bull Arena.