Wolvaardt, Brits Take South Africa To World T20 Semis

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits took South Africa to the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals with an unbeaten century partnership against Bangladesh in Cape Town on Tuesday.

South Africa won by ten wickets at Newlands after restricting Bangladesh to 113 for six, and will play England in the last four at the same ground on Friday.

Wolvaardt made 66 not out and Brits was unbeaten on 50 as the home side made 117 for no wickets, winning with 13 balls to spare.

South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka all had two wins from their four matches in Group One but South Africa had a net run rate to finish second in the group behind unbeaten Australia.

It was a less than imposing performance by the host nation in the field against a team that had lost all three of their previous matches.

No batter was able to score more than captain Nigar Sultana's 30 but aggressive running between wickets enabled Bangladesh to keep the score moving, aided by some nervy errors in the field by South Africa.

Seam bowlers Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka took two wickets each.

There were anxious moments for South Africa at the start of their innings.

Marufa Akter, Bangladesh's impressive 18-year-old opening bowler, beat Wolvaardt with the first two balls of the South African innings, swinging the ball into the batter's pads.

She won an appeal for leg before wicket with the second delivery but a review showed the ball was swinging past leg stump.

Brits was dropped off Nahida Akter in the next over and Wolvaardt should have been run out in the third over when both batters found themselves at the same end, only for Bangladesh to botch their fielding effort.

Only nine runs were scored off the first four overs. Wolvaardt hit a six off Akter in the fifth over but the total was only 42 runs after ten overs.

The two batters gradually found their timing, however, although Brits survived a straightforward stumping chance and another catching opportunity before victory was achieved.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 113-6 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 30; M. Kapp 2-17, A. Khaka 2-21).

South Africa 117-0 in 17.5 overs (L. Wolvaardt 66 not out, T. Brits 50 not out).

Result: South Africa won by 10 wickets.

Toss: Bangladesh.

