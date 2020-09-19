UrduPoint.com
Wolves Boss Nuno Confirms Jota Will Join Liverpool

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Wolves boss Nuno confirms Jota will join Liverpool

London, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Portuguese winger Diogo Jota will join Premier League champions Liverpool.

Jota will move to Anfield for a fee reportedly rising to £45 million ($58 million), with Liverpool's young defender Ki-Jana Hoever heading to Wolves.

The 23-year-old is set to agree a five-year contract with Jurgen Klopp's side.

"Diogo is amazing and everybody knows the relationship we built. What Diogo did for us is absolutely fantastic," Nuno told reporters on Saturday.

"I think Diogo is going to the right place and we wish him all the best, knowing that it will never be forgotten, especially by our fans, all the memorable moments that Diogo provided." Former Atletico Madrid forward Jota joined Wolves on loan in their 2017-18 Championship-winning campaign before making a permanent switch in 2018.

He will become Liverpool's second signing in two days after their £20 million swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The champions also signed Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos earlier in the transfer window.

While Jota's departure is a blow for Wolves, they can look forward to the arrival of 18-year-old Dutchman Hoever.

"Ki will join us. He's a young player, a player that I think really has potential, has talent. And it's up to us to take the best out of him," Nuno said.

"First of all he has to integrate in to the squad, integrate into the dynamics we want inside of the team but this is what's happening - Diogo will join Liverpool and Ki will join us."smg/nr

