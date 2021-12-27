UrduPoint.com

Wolves' Covid Outbreak Forces Arsenal Postponement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

Wolves' Covid outbreak forces Arsenal postponement

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Arsenal's clash with Wolves, scheduled for December 28, became the 15th Premier League match postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in recent weeks on Sunday.

"The Premier League board accepted the postponement application as Wolves do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) as a result of a number of COVID-19 cases and injuries at the club," the Premier League said in a statement.

Wolves' Boxing Day match with Watford was one of three games scheduled for the traditional round of matches on December 26 called off due to squads decimated by Covid-19 infections and injuries.

However, that was due to an outbreak in the Watford camp.

Six Premier League games did go ahead in front of full crowds despite Britain battling record coronavirus figures owing to a wave of the Omicron strain of the virus.

Earlier this week, clubs rejected the option of temporarily halting the season to allow a circuit breaker for infections.

At the same meeting on Monday, clubs were warned that games will go ahead if each team has 13 fit outfield players and a goalkeeper.

Across the three divisions below the Premier League, 22 matches in the English Football League (EFL) were postponed on Boxing Day.

No restrictions have yet been put in place for the size of crowds at matches in England, although supporters do have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test taken in the previous 48 hours.

Sport in Wales will be forced back behind closed doors from today, while in Scotland a restriction of 500 outdoor public events has seen Scottish Premiership clubs bring forward their winter break by a week.

Related Topics

Football Same Wales December Sunday From Premier League Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Eg ..

Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Egyptian civilisation

1 hour ago
 RTA announces new office, service hours as of Mond ..

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Monday, 3rd Jan 2022

3 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street, adjacent ..

4 hours ago
 Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in ..

Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in GCC pension scheme: GPSSA

5 hours ago
 Department of Community Development, ADSC launch & ..

Department of Community Development, ADSC launch &#039;Active Parks&#039; initia ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.