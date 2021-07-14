UrduPoint.com
Wolves 'keeper Rui Patricio Becomes Mourinho's First Roma Signing

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Wolves 'keeper Rui Patricio becomes Mourinho's first Roma signing

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Portugal international goalkeeper Rui Patricio has signed a three-year contract with Serie A club Roma from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Italian club announced.

The 33-year-old becomes new Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho's first signing in a deal which runs until June 2024 and is worth an initial 11.5 million Euros ($13.5 million) plus bonuses, the club said.

"In Jose Mourinho we are talking about one of the greatest coaches in the world and I am excited to start working with him and doing everything I can to help the team," said Patricio.

"Roma is a big club and a new challenge and I'm excited to try and help the club achieve its targets.

" Euro 2016 winner Patricio, who has 97 caps for Portugal exited in the last-16 of Euro 2020 to Belgium.

He joined Wolves in 2018 from Sporting Lisbon.

"Rui Patricio brings with him a huge amount of success with the Portuguese national team and a number of successful seasons in the Premier League in which he only underlined his quality," said Roma general manager Tiago Pinto.

"We are certain that our group of players will benefit from the arrival of a goalkeeper with such an array of international experience to call upon."

