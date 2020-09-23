Wolves sign Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Wolves announced the signing of Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo from Barcelona on Wednesday for a fee that could reportedly rise to £37 million ($47 million).

The Premier League club announced the 26-year-old had signed a three-year deal at Molineux, with an option to extend until 2025.

The Portugal international, who made 124 appearances for Barcelona, joins Nuno Espirito Santo's side after three seasons at the Nou Camp.

"I chose Wolves because it's a very good team that plays very good football," he told the club's website.

"Last year they had a very good season and it's a very important team in England, in also Europe. I hope this year we can do very good things."