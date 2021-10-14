UrduPoint.com

Woman, 77, Found Beheaded In Southern France

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

Woman, 77, found beheaded in southern France

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :French authorities have found the decapitated body of a woman aged 77 at her home in a southern resort, police said on Thursday.

A police source, who asked not to be named, told AFP that the authorities were not at this point looking at terrorism as an explanation and the case has not been referred to national anti-terror prosecutors.

The body of the woman was found in the Mediterranean resort of Agde in the Herault region of southern France, the police source said.

Police had visited her home after the woman's son raised concern he had not heard from her despite usually making daily calls.

He was also connected to her home via video link and said he had seen a shadow on the ground.

According to another source, the victim's head was on a table next to the body. There was no sign of a break-in, the outside gate was closed and the front door of the house unlocked.

There were no immediate further details and police did not at present favour one particular theory over what happened, police said.

Related Topics

Police France Women From

Recent Stories

UAE, Senegal to set up joint business council

UAE, Senegal to set up joint business council

24 minutes ago
 Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Russian in Nove ..

Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Russian in November - Lavrov

48 minutes ago
 Global shortages crimp growth in powerhouse German ..

Global shortages crimp growth in powerhouse Germany

48 minutes ago
 Tarin hopes successful outcome in IMF negotiations ..

Tarin hopes successful outcome in IMF negotiations, links trade with India to K- ..

49 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms Record High 31,299 COVID-19 Cases ..

Russia Confirms Record High 31,299 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Ce ..

49 minutes ago
 Govt using tech to ensure transparency in 'Kissan ..

Govt using tech to ensure transparency in 'Kissan card distribution program': Ja ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.