Woman, 77, Found Beheaded In Southern France, Suspect Held

8 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 09:30 AM

Woman, 77, found beheaded in southern France, suspect held

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :French authorities on Thursday took a suspect in for questioning after the decapitated body of a woman was found at her home in the southern resort of Agde, prosecutors said.

The 77-year-old woman's body was found on Wednesday evening after her son raised concerns that he had been unable to contact her by telephone, the public prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Prosecutor Raphael Balland told AFP a man had been held for questioning.

"It is a 51-year-old man who knew the victim," Balland said.

Her son had said he was connected to her home via video link and that he had seen a shadow on the ground.

According to a source, the retired teacher's head was on a table next to the body. There was no sign of a break-in, the outside gate was closed and the front door of the house unlocked.

