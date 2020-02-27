UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Becomes North Macedonia's First Virus Case After Italy Trip

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Woman becomes North Macedonia's first virus case after Italy trip

Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :North Macedonia reported its first coronavirus case on Wednesday, after a woman who had returned from a month in Italy was found to be infected with the virus.

Health Minister Venko Filipce told reporters that the woman began to feel unwell with flu symptoms two weeks ago in Italy and went to hospital, although she was not tested for the virus.

"The patient is a Macedonian woman who spent one month in Italy," the minister said.

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, speaking at the same press conference, said the woman was identified on a border during a regular check of all passengers travelling from Italy.

Italy is the hardest-hit country in Europe with the COVID-19 virus.

The woman, born in 1970, is currently being treated in isolation.

"She is isolated and safe, please do not spread panic, the situation is under control," the head of the hospital, Zarko Karadzoski, said.

North Macedonia is the second Balkan country to report a coronavirus case, after Croatia registered its second patient earlier on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Europe Same Italy Croatia Macedonia Border Women All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

32 minutes ago

US, Iraqi Armies Conduct Security Operations Aroun ..

25 minutes ago

North Macedonian Confirms 1st Coronavirus Case

25 minutes ago

US Navy Tests First SM-2 Missile From Restarted Pr ..

25 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 26 Feb 2020

27 minutes ago

UAE national banks&#039; investments hit AED10.4 b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.