UrduPoint.com

Woman Dead After Shooting On Alec Baldwin Movie Set: Police

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:40 AM

Woman dead after shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set: police

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :A woman has died after being shot during the filming of a movie starring Alec Baldwin, US law enforcement officers said Thursday.

The incident happened on a set in New Mexico, where Baldwin is playing the lead in a 19th-century western.

"Two individuals were shot during filming of a scene on the set of the movie western 'Rust'," the sheriff in Santa Fe said in a statement.

"One shooting victim, a 42-year-old female... has succumbed to her injuries." The sheriff's office said the incident involved a gun that was being used as a prop.

"According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged.

"Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged." Trade title Deadline cited a source saying "a principal cast member" had cocked the gun during rehersals, unaware that it contained live rounds.

It did not specify who the cast member was, and AFP was not able to confirm the report.

"This incident remains an active investigation," the sheriff said.

The dead woman, who was 42 years old, had been airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital.

The second person, a 42-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to a different hospital where he was said to be receiving emergency care.

Film sets usually have stringent rules over the use of prop weapons, but accidents have happened.

Most famously, Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died during filming of "The Crow" after being shot by a gun that was supposed to fire blanks.

Baldwin co-produces, and stars as Harland Rust, an outlaw whose grandson is convicted of murder, and who goes on the run with him when the boy is sentenced to hang for the crime.

The 63-year-old posted a photograph earlier Thursday on Instagram showing him apparently on set, dressed in a period costume and with fake blood on his shirt.

"Back to in-person at the office. Blimey... it's exhausting," he captioned the picture, which went online several hours before the incident.

Baldwin has been on television and in films since the 1980s.

As well as a number of high profile movie roles, including in "The Hunt for Red October" and two iterations of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, Baldwin has voiced animated characters in hits like "The Boss Baby".

He garnered new fans with his long-running portrayal of Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live", a character that irritated the former president, but won Baldwin a Primetime Emmy.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Film And Movies Trump Died Santa Fe Brandon Man Lead Mexico Bruce Lee October Women TV Blood Instagram

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

47 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

8 hours ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

8 hours ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

8 hours ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

8 hours ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.