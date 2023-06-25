Open Menu

Woman Dies Of Electrocution Amid Incessant Rains In India's Delhi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Woman dies of electrocution amid incessant rains in India's Delhi

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :A young woman in India's Delhi died of electrocution on Sunday when she accidentally touched an electric pole while attempting to avoid a waterlogged spot during heavy rains.

The incident occurred at the New Delhi Railway Station, where the victim had gone with her family to catch a train.

The Indian capital has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Saturday night, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of Delhi and its surrounding areas, including Gurugram.

In some parts of Gurugram, people were spotted walking through waist-deep water as motorcycles and cars broke down on the waterlogged roads.

Giving details of the incident, local police said that the deceased woman was identified as Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of Delhi's Preet Vihar area.

According to preliminary investigations, it appears that she grabbed the electric pole to avoid stepping into the water. Further investigation is underway, and a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, a building collapsed in Mumbai due to incessant rainfall that had lasted for 24 hours. At Rajawadi Colony in Ghatkopar (East) area, a portion of the building fell apart, trapping two people inside.

Maharashtra state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that four people were safely rescued from the scene, and rescue work is ongoing.

Several parts of India, including the northeastern state of Assam, have been struck by floods over the past few days.

Multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to conduct rescue and relief operations in the state.

