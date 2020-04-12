Woman found positive of COVID-19 in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 12 (APP):A British national Kashmiri woman tested positive coronavirus amongst 30 suspects who were tested in NIH Islamabad and Mirpur DHQ Hospital labs on Sunday,authorities said.

District Health Officer Mirpur Dr. Fida Hussain said in an official statement released to the media that only one woman was traced positive of coronavirus out of 30 tested in NIH Islamabad and Mirpur labs.

The suspects included all 26 children – the dweller of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust Educational (KORT) and Boarding Complex Mirpur, tested from NIH Lab Islamabad and rest of four suspects tested in Mirpur DHQ Hospital laboratory, the DHO said added that all the 26 KORT children were tested negative.

He said "the apprehension about spread of the deadly virus among the KORT children of 2 to 13 years of age has vanished and is no more.

Dr. Fida Hussain said that only one suspect, identified as a lady, resident of Dadayal Tehsil, was traced positive of the virus among four tested in Mirpur DHQ lab. Rest of three suspects tested negative also belonged to tehsil Dadayal of Mirpur district, he added. The affected lady had traveled to Mirpur in March this year, he said adding she has been admitted for treatment in Mirpur.