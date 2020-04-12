UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Found Positive Of COVID-19 In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Woman found positive of COVID-19 in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 12 (APP):A British national Kashmiri woman tested positive coronavirus amongst 30 suspects who were tested in NIH Islamabad and Mirpur DHQ Hospital labs on Sunday,authorities said.

District Health Officer Mirpur Dr. Fida Hussain said in an official statement released to the media that only one woman was traced positive of coronavirus out of 30 tested in NIH Islamabad and Mirpur labs.

The suspects included all 26 children – the dweller of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust Educational (KORT) and Boarding Complex Mirpur, tested from NIH Lab Islamabad and rest of four suspects tested in Mirpur DHQ Hospital laboratory, the DHO said added that all the 26 KORT children were tested negative.

He said "the apprehension about spread of the deadly virus among the KORT children of 2 to 13 years of age has vanished and is no more.

Dr. Fida Hussain said that only one suspect, identified as a lady, resident of Dadayal Tehsil, was traced positive of the virus among four tested in Mirpur DHQ lab. Rest of three suspects tested negative also belonged to tehsil Dadayal of Mirpur district, he added. The affected lady had traveled to Mirpur in March this year, he said adding she has been admitted for treatment in Mirpur.

Related Topics

Islamabad Mirpur March Women Sunday Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince opens COVID-19 screening cen ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Football Association extends suspension of foo ..

32 minutes ago

MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries no ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Haykal Media sign ..

2 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in UFI online ses ..

2 hours ago

Dependence on financial success alone leads to lon ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.