Woman In Custody Over Killings At German Disabled Centre

Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:01 PM

Woman in custody over killings at German disabled centre

Potsdam, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :An employee at a clinic for disabled people outside Berlin was detained Thursday on suspicion of killing four people at the centre and wounding a fifth, police said, with the motive still unclear.

The slain victims, two women and two men, were stabbed with a knife late Wednesday at the facility in the city of Potsdam, the daily Bild reported.

Those killed are believed to have been patients at the care clinic, local newspaper Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported.

State prosecutors said they were seeking an arrest warrant on charges of manslaughter against the 51-year-old female staff member in custody.

The exact circumstances and the motive behind the killings remain unclear.

A spokeswoman for the state prosecutors said that the killings did not bear the "characteristics of murder", and also that the suspect would not be admitted to psychiatric care.

Police said earlier the dead were subjected to "intense, extreme violence".

The suspect was due to face a magistrate on Thursday, with prosecutors also expected to release more information later in the day.

State police were called to the clinic at around 9:00 pm Wednesday, according to reports, with the victims later discovered in their rooms.

Specialised teams were dispatched overnight to collect evidence from the crime scene.

