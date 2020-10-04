UrduPoint.com
Woman Jockey Marcialis Makes French Racing History

Sun 04th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

Woman jockey Marcialis makes French racing history

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Jessica Marcialis made French racing history on Sunday becoming the first woman jockey to win a Group One race landing the Prix Marcel Boussac on Tiger Tanaka.

Even better for the 30-year-old Italian, who resumed her career after becoming a mother, her partner Charley Rossi trains Tiger Tanaka.

Tiger Tanaka and Marcialis have risen from winning at a very modest level earlier this season to landing France's most prestigious race for two-year-old fillies and on Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe day.

"I want to say to all the mums that we can do it, so to be strong," said Marcialis, who first rode competitively in 2013.

"It's ladies day! I never thought I would get to 30 and win a Group One race.

"When I came past the winning post all I could think about was Charley and our young son who is here too.

"When I hit the front I knew I had to go for it and I could not believe I was winning!" Rossi -- whose uncle Frederic had trained the winner of the previous Group One race the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere -- joked he had not been mad enough to think of giving her the ride it was the decision of the owner Miguel Castro.

"She rode a superb race, I am very emotional about this," said Rossi.

Tiger Tanaka may even be aimed at the Breeder's Cup in the United States in early November.

However, Rossi and Marcialis have a special request.

"We hope the goat who keeps Tiger Tanaka company in his stable will be allowed to travel with her," said Rossi.

