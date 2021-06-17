UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed In Attack On Pro-Kurdish Party Office In Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :An assailant killed a woman in an attack on a provincial office of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish party on Thursday, the party said.

The attack that killed the party official occurred in the western province of Izmir, it said in a statement. The HDP is the Turkish parliament's third-largest party, which the government is trying to ban over alleged links to outlawed Kurdish militants.

