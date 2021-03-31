Woman shot dead at Indonesia police headquarters was IS sympathiser: official

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :An armed woman shot dead at Indonesia's national police headquarters Wednesday was an Islamic State sympathiser, authorities said, citing social media posts she made shortly before the fatal gun battle.

"She was a lone wolf who supported the IS ideology and this has been proven by her social media posts," chief of the Indonesian National Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters in the capital Jakarta.