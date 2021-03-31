UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Shot Dead At Indonesia Police Headquarters Was IS Sympathiser: Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Woman shot dead at Indonesia police headquarters was IS sympathiser: official

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :An armed woman shot dead at Indonesia's national police headquarters Wednesday was an Islamic State sympathiser, authorities said, citing social media posts she made shortly before the fatal gun battle.

"She was a lone wolf who supported the IS ideology and this has been proven by her social media posts," chief of the Indonesian National Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters in the capital Jakarta.

Related Topics

Dead Police Social Media Jakarta Indonesia Women

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

2 hours ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

2 hours ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

2 hours ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.