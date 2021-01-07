UrduPoint.com
Woman Shot In US Capitol Unrest Dies: Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:01 AM

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :A woman who was shot as President Donald Trump's supporters invaded the US Capitol on Wednesday has died, a Washington police spokeswoman said.

Alaina Gertz offered no details on who the woman was or the circumstances of the shooting, which is now under investigation by the metropolitan police.

Unverified videos appear to show a woman who was part of the protests on the floor inside the Capitol and bleeding after gunfire erupted momentarily.

