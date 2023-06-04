UrduPoint.com

Women Agencies At Grand Holy Mosque Ready To Receive Women Pilgrims

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Makkah, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque said that the women's agencies at the Grand Mosque are ready to receive female pilgrims for this year's Hajj, conform with its operational plan.

Assistant President for Women's Development Affairs at the Grand Holy Mosque Dr.

Al-Anoud Al-Aboud said that the women's agencies at the Grand Holy Mosque are prepared to deliver the best services, both administrative and practical, to all women pilgrims.

She added that women pilgrims at the Grand Mosque are served by women qualified to manage crowds, guide and offer counseling and several languages, as well as carry out initiatives aimed at providing the best services to women pilgrims.

Al-Aboud praised the wise leadership's support to visitors to the Two Holy Mosques to ensure the pilgrims enjoy utmost comfort.

