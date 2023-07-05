Open Menu

Women Agency At General Presidency For Affairs Of Prophet's Mosque Boosts Efforts To Serve Visitors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Madinah, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The women's agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque has stepped up work serving women visiting the Prophet's Mosque in the second season of Hajj this year, 1444 Hijri, after the success achieved in the first season.

The agency prepares women's prayer areas and their facilities, ensures smooth movement on the corridors of the Prophet's Mosque by organizing tracks and allocating sites for the elderly and people with disabilities, supervises cleaning and sterilization operations that use environment-friendly detergents, provides water in cooled and not cooled Zamzam water containers and bottles, and provides air fresheners.

The agency staff also gives guidance to visitors in 10 languages.

