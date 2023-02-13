Women artisans display colorful stalls at F-9 Park

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 200 women entrepreneurs display a huge variety of handmade products here at F-9 Park in a mega cultural event "Bahaar Rung - Islamabad Women Gala" that concluded late Sunday.

The event was organized by Lets' Grow Together – a community of entrepreneurs to promote home based women workers and artisans while the two-day event was organized for the third time featuring more than 150 stalls of made in Pakistan homemade products by women entrepreneurs featuring a variety of lifestyle exhibits like fashion products, interior decor products, furniture, resin art, paintings, garments and jewelry etc while some stalls were also given to children to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship among the young minds and engage them in healthy activities.

Food court with traditional foods was set up to offer a variety of foods for families and visitors in a cultural environment while some stalls were dedicated to imported products for income generation of women entrepreneurs.

A large number of visitors including women and families visited the stalls at the fun filled event encouraging women entrepreneurs across the country for the welfare of local community of women entrepreneurs in Islamabad. Lets Grow Together (LGT) Community is a dedicated platform for handmade, homemade, art and craft entrepreneurs, especially women working with the mission to create economic opportunities. It facilitates the beneficiaries through various platforms exclusively aimed to create business opportunities for small entrepreneurs at various where artisans can display their products, share their business stories, outline their own terms, interact and network with their counterparts, "such events help empower women, educate children, improve health and enable communities to thrive and succeed," said Ambreen Haider, Leader of LGT Community while talking to APP.

LGT is a community working for the support and strength for women in order to empower them through direct investment in the total socio-economic development of marginalized communities living in densely populated urban slums. This initiative strengthens the socio-economic empowerment of women enabling them to play more constructive role in the social setup which in turn generates income for them and uplifts them financially, resulting in greater self-esteem and a skill in hand which can sustain them for life.

"The LGT community of home-based women crafters is working on self-help basis. We aim to provide a platform to home-based entrepreneurs who need help with establishing their businesses. We strongly believe in 'buy local, support local' and this is why our community is growing at a large scale," she said.

"The event was a blessing to welcome spring in the twin cities. Through such events we can earn respectable livelihood besides launching our creativity and get recreational activities all in one place," said a stall holder.