Women, children worst sufferers of climate-induced floods in Pakistan: Masood Khan

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Highlighting the flood-havoc that has displaced millions of people in Pakistan, Ambassador Masood Khan has told a fundraising event that women and children, among them, were suffering the most in makeshift shelters.

"Forced to face all kinds of hardships in makeshift shelter homes and experiencing untold miseries, these climate refugees need urgent attention and long-term commitment of the international community," the Pakistani envoy said, according to a press release of the Pakistan embassy.

Masood Khan made these remarks while addressing the event organized by Refugee Girls Worldwide (RGW), a non-profit charitable organization working for the betterment of refugees girls in Turkey, Palestine, Ukraine, Pakistan and Canada.

Attending were prominent members of Pakistani diaspora, philanthropists, and officials of the State Department and Embassy of Pakistan.

Appreciating the efforts for RGW for girls, being the most vulnerable section of society especially during calamities, Ambassador Khan observed that "our empathy towards marginalized sections defined our character as civilized and humane society.

" Masood Khan said that more than 70% of 33 million flood -affected population consisted of women and children. There were 600,000 pregnant women with 2,000 women giving birth everyday in an unsafe and unhygienic conditions. Gastrointestinal infections and other waterborne diseases, including dengue fever and malaria, he said, had created a "disaster within a disaster." While thanking US government, civil society, philanthropists and especially Pak-American community for their generosity during rescue and relief operations, the Ambassador called upon international community for long-term commitment for reconstruction and rehabilitation phase.

Speaking on the occasion, Christopher Jester of US State Department referred to the US assistance for the flood affectess and said that innovative ways were required to help the flood affectees enabling them to reconstruct and rehabilitate.

Ms. Zarmina Yusufi and Faisal Yousuf briefed the participants about the activities of the organization.

The Ambassador appreciated Mr. Sufiyan Yusufi and office holders of RGW for their untiring efforts for the climate refugees of Pakistan.