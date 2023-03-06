Women entrepreneurship show concludes

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :'Her Hunar', an exhibition of eye-catching products to celebrate women's entrepreneurship concluded here late Sunday at Pak China Friendship Center after attracting a large number of visitors including families.

Organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), during the 2-day event, women entrepreneurs from Northern Areas, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, and Rawalpindi Islamabad exhibited a range of high-quality and unique products.

Besides handicraft products representing Pakistan, sideline activities of the event included live cultural performances, seminars, a kids arena, and a food court featuring traditional cuisines from Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, etc.

According to the organizers, Her Hunar was more than just an exhibition tapping the potential of women entrepreneurs.

It offered exciting sideline activities for people of all ages to enjoy and make memories. It was an event for people of twin cities and adjoining areas who visited Her Hunar with their friends and families.

Her Hunar is the platform to strengthen and encourage women entrepreneurs, representing all parts of Pakistan. It focuses on the significance of women entrepreneurship or women-led businesses in economic growth and development which is unquestionable.

Her Hunar provides a platform for women entrepreneurs to exhibit their skills and talent and showcase their businesses in a productive competitive environment. TDAP organized this exhibition for Women Entrepreneurs representing all walks of life to strengthen and enhance their efforts with the aim to bring them to the mainstream for the world to know their potential.