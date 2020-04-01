UrduPoint.com
Women In Their 20s Account For Highest Number Of Australian COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:40 PM

Women in their 20s account for highest number of Australian COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Women in their 20s account for the largest number of Australia's COVID-19 infections compared with other age and sex groups, health authorities said on Wednesday.

The data from the Australian Department of Health indicated that 452 women in the 20-29 age group who contracted COVID-19 -- more than men in the same age group.

John Mathews, professorial fellow of University of Melbourne said a key reason behind this was that women in this age group were more socially active and have less natural immune defense against viruses like COVID-19 than younger people.

"As you grow up the innate ­immunity gets lost and that helps explain why older people don't fight the virus off as easily, and why they're more likely to get sick from it," he added.

According to the statistics, a large number of women aged between 60-64 had also been infected, with 198 cases out of 377 in that age group -- a possible explanation for which was that Australians in their 60's were known to travel extensively.

"Overseas travel is the most significant COVID-19 risk factor to consider," a New South Wales Health spokeswoman said.

"We know that people in the 20-29 year age group are more likely to travel overseas than most other age groups, and so we would expect them to be overrepres­ented in our case numbers," the spokeswoman added.

