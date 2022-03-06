UrduPoint.com

Women International Film Festival At PNCA On March 11

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Two-day Women International Film Festival (WIFF) would be held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) from March 11.

WIFF is having its sixth year run in Islamabad, said a statement.

We have an amazing line-up of films all made by women from Pakistan and around the world.

The event is supported by the Embassy of France in Pakistan, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Islamabad and British Council, in collaboration with FM89.

>