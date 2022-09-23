UrduPoint.com

Women's Basketball World Cup Results

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Women's basketball World Cup results

Sydney, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :results from the women's basketball World Cup on day two in Sydney on Friday: Group A United States 106 Puerto Rico 42 Belgium 84 South Korea 61 China 98 Bosnia and Herzegovina 51 Group B Serbia 69 Japan 64Canada 59 France 45Australia 118 Mali 58

More Stories From Miscellaneous

