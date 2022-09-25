- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Women's Basketball World Cup Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM
Sydney, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :results from the women's basketball World Cup on day four in Sydney on Sunday: Group B France 74 Mali 59Australia 69 Serbia 54Canada 70 Japan 56
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022
Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..
Golf: French Open scores
Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning
Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Russia's Alexandrova shines in Seoul for third title12 minutes ago
-
24 dead after boat sinks in Bangladesh22 minutes ago
-
23 dead after boat sinks in Bangladesh: police1 hour ago
-
Super Typhoon Noru slams into the Philippines2 hours ago
-
Athletics: Eliud Kipchoge factfile2 hours ago
-
Marathon world records3 hours ago
-
Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge beats world mark at Berlin Marathon3 hours ago
-
Kashmiri protesters outside UN building call for Kashmir's freedom from India's yoke3 hours ago
-
Kipchoge puts new world marathon record down to 'real teamwork'3 hours ago
-
Polls open in Italy in snap election for new parliament4 hours ago
-
Water supply for drought relief in Yangtze River generally secured: official4 hours ago
-
Philippines braces for super typhoon, coastal villagers to evacuate4 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.