Women's Basketball World Cup Results
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM
Sydney, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :results from the 10th and last day of the women's basketball World Cup in Sydney on Saturday: Final USA 83 China 61Third-place playoffAustralia 95 Canada 65
