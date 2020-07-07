UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women's British Open To Take Place With No Fans

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Women's British Open to take place with no fans

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Women's British Open is set to go ahead in August behind closed doors, event organisers announced on Tuesday.

The championship, at Royal Troon in Scotland from August 20 to 23, will now be the first women's major of the year following the cancellation of the Evian Championship in France.

Strict health and safety protocols will be followed, including the creation of a bio-secure zone. All personnel will also need to return a negative COVID-19 test.

The field will be made up of leading players from the world rankings and those successful in certain recent tournaments around the world.

Qualifying events for the tournament have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of organisers the R&A, said: "We believe that playing the Women's British Open is a significant step for players whose playing opportunities have been severely impacted this year.

"As they compete to be the 2020 champion in historic circumstances, these athletes will continue to inspire golfers and sports fans around the world."The playing of the championship is subject to the necessary approval being secured. The R&A said it would continue to monitor the pandemic conditions and work closely with the Scottish and British governments.

Related Topics

World Sports France August Women 2020 Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

41 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

56 minutes ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Land Department launches real estate promoti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.