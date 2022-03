(@FahadShabbir)

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the Women's cricket World Cup on Friday as Australia beat Bangladesh by five wickets in a rain-shortened match in Wellington: Bangladesh 135-6 in 43 overs (L. Mondal 33, S. Akhter 24; J. Jonassen 2-13, A. Gardner 2-23)Australia 136-5 in 32.1 overs (B. Mooney 66, A. Sutherland 26; S. Khatun 3-23)