Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the Women's cricket World Cup on Sunday as England beat Bangladesh by 100 runs in Wellington to qualify for the semi-finals.

England 234-6 in 50 overs (S. Dunkley 67, N. Sciver 40; Khatun 2-46)Bangladesh 134 all out in 48 overs (L. Mondal 30; Ecclestone 3-15, Dean 3-31)