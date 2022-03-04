Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores after West Indies beat host nation New Zealand by three runs in the opening match of the Women's cricket World Cup at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval on Friday: West Indies 259-9 in 50 overs (H.

Matthews 119, C. Nation 36, S. Taylor 30, L. Tahuhu 3-57) New Zealand 256 all out in 49.5 overs (S. Devine 108, K. Martin 44, A. Satterthwaite 31, D. Dottin 2-2, H.Matthews 2-41.