Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the Women's cricket World Cup on Thursday as England beat Pakistan by nine wickets in Christchurch: Pakistan 105 all out in 41.3 overs (S.

Ameen 32, S. Nawaz 23; K. Brunt 3-17, S. Ecclestone 3-18) England 107-1 in 19.2 overs (D. Wyatt 76 not out, H. Knight 24; D. Baig 1-14) The other match between South Africa and the West Indies was abandoned due to rain.