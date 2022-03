Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the Women's cricket World Cup on Tuesday as Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in Wellington: South Africa 271-5 in 50 overs (L. Woolvardt 90, S. Luus 52, M. Kapp 30 not out; A. Sutherland 1-26)Australia 272-5 in 45.2 overs (M. Lanning 135 not out, T. McGrath 32; S. Ismail 2-33, C. Tryon 2-44)