Women's Federation Launches Publicity Campaign To Mark CPC Centenary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Women's federation launches publicity campaign to mark CPC centenary

BEIJING, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) on Monday, also International Women's Day, launched a nationwide publicity and education campaign to mark the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) that will be celebrated this year.

At the launching ceremony, the ACWF presented awards to representatives of female role models as well as organizations and groups honored for the outstanding performance of their female workers.

The ACWF will publicize the stories of the CPC and the deeds of heroic women from the CPC's past, and motivate people to pass on revolutionary traditions during the campaign.

In cooperation with Xinhua news Agency and the Publicity Department of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee, the ACWF has launched a publicity campaign to produce short videos, books, movies, and cartoons to encourage women to participate in the construction of a modern socialist country.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

