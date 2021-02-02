UrduPoint.com
Women's Football Olympic Qualifiers Between China And S. Korea Postponed To April

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Women's football Olympic qualifiers between China and S. Korea postponed to April

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The two-leg women's Olympic qualifying playoff matches between China and South Korea, which were scheduled to kick off in February, have been postponed to April, the Chinese Football Association confirmed on Tuesday.

The decision of the postonement was made by the Asian Football Confederation and the world football governing body FIFA in consideration of the challenges of hosting the matches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-leg matches are now set to play on April 8 and 13, when China and South Korea will compete for Asia's last ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Since March 2020, the matches between China and South Korea have been rescheduled four times due to the pandemic.

