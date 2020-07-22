Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The World Ski Championships will host women's large hill ski jumping for the first time in 2021, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the FIS said that the large hill event would be held at the worlds in Oberstdorf, which takes place between February 23 and March 7 next year, following its inclusion being approved by the FIS Council in February.

Large hill ski jumping has been part of the World Cup series for several seasons, but had been reserved for male competitors in the world championships.

"This will be an unforgettable championship," said Katharina Althaus, who won two golds at the 2019 worlds in Seefeld.

"We are jumping from the large hill for the first time ... I really can't wait."The FIS also announced that women's Nordic combined -- a combination of ski jumping and cross-country skiing -- will make its world championship debut in Oberstdorf following its first season in the World Cup.