(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Olympic women's marathon will start at 06:00 am local time on Saturday (2100 GMT Friday), an hour earlier than scheduled due to the forecast stamina-sapping heat and humidity in Sapporo.

The change is "to allow for slightly cooler weather for runners", a statement from organisers explained.

At the new start time it is forecast to be 25 degrees Celsius (77 Fahrenheit), rising to 28 degrees by 08:00 am, then 30 degrees an hour later, with 90 percent humidity.

The men's marathon on Sunday remains at its 07:00 am scheduled start time.

Organisers moved the marathons from the capital to avoid Tokyo's punishing summer heat.