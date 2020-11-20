UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women's Rugby World Cup Draw Throws Up Regional Duels

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Women's Rugby World Cup draw throws up regional duels

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The draw for next year's women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand threw up a series of mouth-watering regional clashes Friday, with the host nation placed alongside arch-rival Australia in Pool A.

Two-time champions England will face France in Pool C, while Pool B features a North American derby between Canada and the United States.

"It's going to be amazing," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at the draw ceremony in Auckland.

"The World Cup is an opportunity to ...provide inspiration for girls and boys and an opportunity to keep breaking down gender discrimination in sport." The September 8-October 16 tournament features 12 teams in three pools of four and is being hosted in the southern hemisphere for the first time.

Defending champions New Zealand -- who have won five of the previous eight editions -- are in Pool A with Australia, Wales and a final qualifier.

Pool B features Canada, USA -- winners of the inaugural World Cup in 1991 -- alongside the yet-to-be-decided teams Europe 1 and Asia 1.

England will face a tough challenge in Pool C, which includes France, South Africa and Fiji.

Black Ferns captain Eloise Blackwell said there was always added spice when New Zealand play Australia.

"Every time we come up against each other it's a massive battle and no doubt next year will be no different," she said.

Two-time World Cup winner Melodie Robinson tipped France as the tournament dark horse, saying their match against England was set to be a highlight of the tournament.

"They've had a couple of wins over the Black Ferns, they've got some incredible athletes in that team so that will be one to watch," she said.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said the tournament was a platform to grow participation in rugby for women, who now account for more than a quarter of the 9.6 million registered players around the globe.

"We've been fostering the unstoppable rise of women's rugby... today is an exciting milestone on the road to the Rugby World Cup," the former England and British and Irish Lions captain said.

Ardern said New Zealand's success containing the coronavirus pandemic -- allowing domestic life to return to near-normal -- gave the tournament "an extra-special dimension for the whole world".

"As one of the few countries in the world where sport can even be played in front of packed stadiums of fans, Rugby World Cup 2021 offers up a chance to showcase New Zealand to a global audience," she said.

Related Topics

USA Prime Minister World Australia Europe Canada France Road Derby Auckland Beaumont Wales Ireland South Africa United States Fiji September Women Asia Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

2 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

1 hour ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

1 hour ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

1 hour ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.