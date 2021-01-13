UrduPoint.com
Women's Six Nations Postponed But Men's To Go Ahead: Organisers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Women's Six Nations postponed but men's to go ahead: organisers

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The women's Six Nations tournament has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday, while insisting the men's version will go ahead as scheduled.

The organisers said they hoped the women's and the men's Under 20's tournaments -- which were due to be played in February and March -- will be able to be played "later this spring or early summer."

