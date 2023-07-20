Open Menu

Women's World Cup Kicks Off With Moment's Silence For NZ Shooting Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :A moment's silence was held before the first game of the Women's World Cup on Thursday to mourn the two people shot dead in host city Auckland just hours earlier.

The big kickoff was overshadowed by a rampage that shocked New Zealand, and Norway and the host nation took to the field with all 22 players wearing black arm bands as a mark of respect.

The gunman also died in the shooting, which happened close to the hotels of reigning champions the United States as well as the Philippines and Norway.

Norway captain Maren Mjelde said the team, who are staying 300-400 metres (1,000-1,300 feet) from a building site where the shooting took place, were woken by a helicopter and "a large number of emergency vehicles".

"At first we didn't know what was going on, but eventually there were updates on tv and the local media," she said in a statement hours before kickoff.

"Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game tonight," she said.

FIFA said in a statement it had been "in constant contact with the participating teams affected by this incident".

"The participating teams in close proximity to this incident are being supported in relation to any impact that may have taken place," football's governing body said.

New Zealand's government has said there was no broader national security threat and the tournament will go ahead as planned.

Lynn Williams, a forward for holders the United States, said they were "just thankful that we were safe".

"Unfortunately I feel like in the US we have dealt with this far too many times," she said.

"But there was definitely a sense of like, 'Let's come together, we still have a job to do', but also recognising that there were lives lost and that is very real and very devastating."

